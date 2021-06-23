Russia says warning shots deter UK warship; London denies it

He emphasized that Britain, along with much of the international community, does not recognize Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the incident was “a clear proof of Ukraine’s position: Russia’s aggressive and provocative actions in the Black and Azov seas, its occupation and militarization of Crimea pose a lasting threat to Ukraine and allies.” “We need a new quality of cooperation between Ukraine & NATO allies in the Black Sea,” Kuleba tweeted.

HMS Defender, a Type 45 destroyer, is part of the U.K. Carrier Strike Group currently heading to the Indo-Pacific region. However, it was announced earlier this month that it would be temporarily breaking away from the group to carry out its “own set of missions” in the Black Sea.

NATO members Turkey, Romania and Bulgaria all are on the Black Sea. Warships from the U.S., U.K. and other NATO allies also have made increasingly frequent visits in a show of support for Ukraine.

Speaking just before the incident, Gen. Valery Gerasimov, the chief of the General Staff of the Russian armed forces, sharply criticized the deployment of NATO warships near Russian waters.