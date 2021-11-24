Russia grants Moldova 2-day extension to make gas payments

“As an exception, Gazprom, showing goodwill and understanding what a difficult situation the citizens of Moldova may face, agreed to this request,” Kupriyanov said. “Gazprom expects Moldova to fulfill all its contractual obligations in general and to pay current payments on time.”

Officials in Moldova, Europe’s poorest country of around 3.5 million people, sandwiched between Romania and Ukraine, said it would pay the outstanding balance of $74 million from its state budget.

Until September, when the longstanding gas contract ended, Russia had supplied all of Moldova’s natural gas. But after initial efforts to secure a new deal fell through, Moldova turned to Poland to avert a winter gas shortage and diversify its supplies.

The one million cubic meters of gas Moldova received from Poland was the first time the former Soviet Union nation had turned to a non-Russian gas supplier.

While some observers saw the dispute as a Russian bid to exert its influence over Moldova, after a pro-European Union party won a landslide win in a July 11 parliamentary election, the Kremlin denied that politics had any played a part in it.

