Russia hints it may return to overflight treaty if US does

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia may consider returning to an international pact allowing surveillance flights over military facilities if the United States reverses its exit, the top Russian diplomat said Tuesday.

Moscow announced last month that it would leave the Open Skies Treaty following the U.S. departure from the pact last year, adding that Russian proposals to keep the treaty alive after the U.S. withdrawal have been given the cold shoulder by Washington’s allies.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after Tuesday's talks in Moscow with Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde, the current chair of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, that Moscow could still mull the return.

“If the United States fully returns to observing the treaty, the Russian Federation would be ready to constructively consider that new situation,” Lavrov said.

He noted that while Russia has declared its intention to quit, it hasn't yet formally submitted the relevant notice to other parties.

Lavrov's statement comes days after Moscow and Washington reached a last-minute agreement to extend their last remaining nuclear arms control pact, the New START treaty, that was due to expire on Feb. 5.