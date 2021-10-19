Russia hits another record of daily coronavirus deaths

Golikova encouraged the regions to move more actively to apply digital codes for access to public areas. She also urged regional authorities to immediately order people aged over 60 who haven't received the vaccine to self-isolate at their homes.

The government task force has registered a total of more than 8 million infections and its official COVID-19 toll ranks Russia as having the fifth-most pandemic deaths in the world following the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico.

However, state statistics agency Rosstat, which also counts deaths in which the virus wasn’t considered the main cause, has reported a much higher pandemic death toll — about 418,000 people with COVID-19 as of August. Based on that number, Russia would be the fourth hardest-hit nation, ahead of Mexico.

Martin McKee, a professor of European public health at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said the COVID-19 situation in Russia was extremely worrying not only for Russia, but the rest of the world.

He said even high rates of vaccination elsewhere in Europe wouldn’t be able to prevent the virus from being reimported from Russia, particularly if any worrisome new variants emerge.