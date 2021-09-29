Russia labels media outlet, 2 rights groups 'foreign agents'

OVD-Info operates as a legal aid group as well, dispatching lawyers to help detained protesters at police stations and in courts. Just last week, the group was awarded the Civil Rights Defender of the Year award in Sweden.

Okhotin told the AP on Wednesday the group will continue its work no matter what difficulties the “foreign agent” designation will bring.

“Of course we will continue to work as we did before, this cannot stop us. We will see which problems this will bring, but life does not get easier after such a label,” he said.

Mediazona has been widely known of its live-blogging of high-profile court hearings, as well as critical investigations of police abuse and rights abuses in Russia’s penitentiary system. The outlet said in an online statement Wednesday that it doesn’t plan to shut down, but “doing our job will become much difficult from now on.”