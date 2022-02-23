Russia moves into Ukraine. Putin warns of 'consequences they've never seen.'

-Putin orders army into Ukraine, seeks to ‘demilitarize’ neighbor -Explosions heard in Ukrainian cities of Odesa, Kharkiv as Putin announces launch of military action -Biden denounces 'unprovoked and unjustified' attack on Ukraine, pledges world will 'hold Russia accountable' -Putin warns any foreign attempt to interfere with Russian action would lead to 'consequences they have never seen'
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine, claiming it's intended to protect civilians.
Explosions were heard in Ukrainian cities of Odesa and Kharkiv but few details were available. In a televised address, Putin said the action comes in response to threats coming from Ukraine. He added that Russia doesn't have a goal to occupy Ukraine. Putin said the responsibility for bloodshed lies with the Ukrainian "regime."
Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences they have never seen."
He accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia's demand to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO and offer Moscow security guarantees.
He said the Russian military operation aims to ensure a "demilitarization" of Ukraine. Putin said that all Ukrainian servicemen who lay down arms will be able to safely leave the zone of combat.
U.S. President Joe Biden denounced an "unprovoked and unjustified" attack on Ukraine, and pledged the world will "hold Russia accountable."
U.S. officials have repeatedly pledged to place overwhelming sanctions on the Russian economy and Putin allies in retaliation for a further invasion of Ukraine.
U.N. Secretary-General Guterres urged Russia's Putin: "Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine. Give peace a chance."
With rare but fragile alignment, the U.S. Congress is largely backing President Joe Biden’s decision to confront Russia with potentially escalating sanctions for the crisis in Ukraine as lawmakers brace for perhaps the most daunting foreign policy crisis the nation has faced in a generation.
Ukraine’s parliament and other government and banking websites were hit with another punishing wave of distributed-denial-of-service attacks Wednesday, and cybersecurity researchers said unidentified attackers had also infected hundreds of computers with destructive malware.
Ukrainian businesses large and small no longer plan for the future — they can barely foresee what will happen week to week.
There's little support among Americans for a major U.S. role in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, according to a new poll, even as President Joe Biden imposes new sanctions and threatens a stronger response that could provoke retaliation from Moscow.
So what's happening and where?
As a long-feared Russian invasion of Ukraine appears to be underway, here is a map locating Ukraine’s Donbas region and the area currently held by Ukrainian separatists. This map is current as of February 22, 2022 and will update as news breaks.
A full-scale invasion could have major repercussions in the U.S. Stocks have taken a hit this week as investors react to the Russia-Ukraine military conflict. But experts say you shouldn’t shake up your investing strategy just because stock prices are moving.
Meanwhile, oil hit $100 a barrel and stock futures fell sharply. Dow futures lost nearly 700 points, or about 2%. Nasdaq futures dropped 2.7%.
Brent crude, the world benchmark, briefly climbed above $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014. US crude jumped 3.3% to $95.15 a barrel. Oil supplies are already very tight. Analysts have warned that any disruptions to oil flows from Russia, the world's No. 2 oil producer, would drive consumer gas prices even higher.
Photos: Scenes Wednesday from the conflict in Ukraine
Commuters wait for a local train at a subway station in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Ukraine urged its citizens to leave Russia as Europe braced for further confrontation Wednesday after Russia's leader received authorization to use military force outside his country and the West responded with a raft of sanctions. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Emilio Morenatti
A Ukrainian army officer looks at his phone in a local train in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Ukraine urged its citizens to leave Russia as Europe braced for further confrontation Wednesday after Russia's leader received authorization to use military force outside his country and the West responded with a raft of sanctions. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Emilio Morenatti
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, near the Kremlin Wall during the national celebrations of the 'Defender of the Fatherland Day' in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. The Defenders of the Fatherland Day, celebrated in Russia on Feb. 23, honors the nation's military and is a nationwide holiday. (Alexei Nikolsky, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Alexei Nikolsky
A woman walks by a large print at a photographic memorial for those killed in the confrontation between Ukraine's military and the pro-Russia separatist forces in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Ukraine urged its citizens to leave Russia, and Europe braced for further confrontation Wednesday after tensions escalated dramatically when Russia's leader received authorization to use military force outside his country and the West responded with a raft of sanctions. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Vadim Ghirda
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gestures while speaking during a joint news conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda following their talks at The Mariinskyi Palace in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Efrem Lukatsky
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks at the general assembly hall, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at United Nations Headquarters. Russian President Vladimir Putin has received no support from members of the U.N. Security Council for his actions to bring separatists in eastern Ukraine under Moscow's control. At an emergency meeting Monday night, the U.S. called Putin's moves a pretext for a further invasion. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
The Azovstal metallurgical plant is seen on the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Russia began evacuating its embassy in Kyiv, and Ukraine urged its citizens to leave Russia. Those moves come as the region braced for further confrontation Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin received authorization to use military force outside his country. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)
Sergei Grits
A man walks by a war themed monument in Sievierodonetsk, the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Ukraine urged its citizens to leave Russia, and Europe braced for further confrontation Wednesday after tensions escalated dramatically when Russia's leader received authorization to use military force outside his country and the West responded with a raft of sanctions.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Vadim Ghirda
A woman walks in Sievierodonetsk, the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Ukraine urged its citizens to leave Russia, and Europe braced for further confrontation Wednesday after tensions escalated dramatically when Russia's leader received authorization to use military force outside his country and the West responded with a raft of sanctions.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Vadim Ghirda
A man walks with harbor cranes in the background, at the trade port in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Russia began evacuating its embassy in Kyiv, and Ukraine urged its citizens to leave Russia. Those moves come as the region braced for further confrontation Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin received authorization to use military force outside his country. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)
Sergei Grits
Ukrainian police officers stand guard in front of the Russian Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Ukraine urged its citizens to leave Russia as Europe braced for further confrontation Wednesday after Russia's leader received authorization to use military force outside his country and the West responded with a raft of sanctions. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Emilio Morenatti
Ukrainian servicemen eat dinner after their duty at the frontline near Svitlodarsk, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. U.S. President Joe Biden announced the U.S. was ordering heavy financial sanctions against Russia, declaring that Moscow had flagrantly violated international law in what he called the "beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine." (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Evgeniy Maloletka
Cyclists ride past an installation of crosses on which is written "Russian occupier", in front of the Russian Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Ukraine urged its citizens to leave Russia as Europe braced for further confrontation Wednesday after Russia's leader received authorization to use military force outside his country and the West responded with a raft of sanctions. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Emilio Morenatti
Russian armored vehicles are loaded onto railway platforms at a railway station in region not far from Russia-Ukraine border, in the Rostov-on-Don region, Russia, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. U.S. President Joe Biden announced the U.S. was ordering heavy financial sanctions against Russia, declaring that Moscow had flagrantly violated international law in what he called the "beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine." (AP Photo)
STR
FILE - Pipes at the landfall facilities of the 'Nord Stream 2' gas pipline are pictured in Lubmin, northern Germany, Feb. 15, 2022. The White House is expected to announce Wednesday that President Joe Biden is allowing sanctions to move forward against the company that built the Russia-to-Germany Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and against the company’s CEO. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)
Michael Sohn
A Ukrainian serviceman stands at his position at the line of separation between Ukraine-held territory and rebel-held territory near Svitlodarsk, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. U.S. President Joe Biden announced the U.S. was ordering heavy financial sanctions against Russia, declaring that Moscow had flagrantly violated international law in what he called the "beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine." (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Evgeniy Maloletka
Explainer: What's Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Europe?
What is Nord Stream 2?
A 764-mile-long natural gas pipeline under the Baltic Sea, running from Russia to Germany's Baltic coast.
It would double the capacity of an earlier Nord Stream pipeline to 110 billion cubic meters of gas a year and sidesteps Ukraine and Poland, which would lose transit fees. They also said the project would increase Russia's leverage over Europe.
The pipeline has been filled with gas but is not operating yet pending approval by Germany's utility regulators and the European Commission.
About the photo: File photo shows tugboats get into position on the Russian pipe-laying vessel "Fortuna" in the port of Wismar, Germany, Jan.14, 2021. The special vessel is being used for construction work on the German-Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea.
Jens Buettner/dpa via AP, File
Why does Russia want the pipeline?
State-owned producer Gazprom says it will meet Europe's growing need for affordable natural gas and complement existing pipelines through Belarus and Ukraine.
Europe imports most of its gas and gets around 40% from Russia. Nord Stream 2 would offer an alternative to Ukraine's aging system, lower costs by saving transit fees paid to Ukraine and Poland, and avoid episodes like brief 2006 and 2009 gas cutoffs over price and payment disputes between Russia and Ukraine.
About the photo: A sign reading "Nord Stream 2 Committed. Reliable. Safe." hangs above a painted map of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany at the natural gas receiving station in the Lubmin industrial estate in Lubmin, Germany, Nov 16, 2021.
Stefan Sauer/dpa via AP
Why is Biden against it?
The U.S., European NATO allies such as Poland, and Ukraine have opposed the project going back before the Biden administration. They said it gives Russia the possibility of using gas as a geopolitical weapon.
Biden waived sanctions against the pipeline's operator when it was almost complete in return for an agreement from Germany to take action against Russia if it used gas as a weapon or attacks Ukraine. But the U.S. still thinks Nord Stream 2 is a bad idea.
Meanwhile, Scholz, who took the helm in Germany in December, backed the project as Angela Merkel’s finance minister, and his Social Democratic Party supported it.
While he has avoided referring to Nord Stream 2 specifically, Scholz says Russia would face “severe consequences” and that sanctions must be ready ahead of time.
AP Photo/Alex Brandon
How would Biden block Nord Stream 2?
The U.S. could impose heavy financial sanctions — penalizing anyone or any company that does business involving the pipeline, effectively scaring away banks and businesses and making it impossible for the pipeline to operate.
Biden hasn’t said if that’s the route he might pursue. Asked Monday how the U.S. would stop something that’s under German control, Biden only said, “I promise you, we’ll be able to do it.” Scholz added, “You can be sure that there won’t be any measures in which we have a differing approach. We will act together jointly.”
In Congress, Republicans and Democrats — in a rare bit of agreement — have long objected to Nord Stream for the leverage it gives Russia over Europe. They have been split for months on whether to impose sanctions on Nord Stream 2 now or only if Russia invades. Bill backers have refused to say what compromise they might be working on.
In Germany, the approval process has been presented as strictly a legal decision, not a political one, raising questions about what mechanism could be used if there’s a Russian attack. In Europe, sanctions against Russia over its seizure of Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula in 2014 were agreed at the European Union level.
About the photo: President Joe Biden departs, followed by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz after a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Washington.
AP Photo/Alex Brandon
Will Nord Stream 2 help Europe's natural gas crisis?
Not immediately or directly. Since regulators won't approve it for months, the pipeline cannot help meet heating and electricity needs this winter as the continent faces a gas shortage. Gazprom could, if it chose, send more gas through existing pipelines.
The winter crunch has continued to feed concerns about Russia and gas. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the shortage underlines the need for quick Nord Stream 2 approval. Russia held back from short-term gas sales — even though it fulfilled long-term contracts with European customers — and failed to fill its underground storage in Europe.
Some analysts say Russia had to fill its own winter reserves first, and Gazprom has stressed its role as a reliable long-term supplier. Whatever the motivation, Putin's comments did little to relieve concerns that Russia is inclined to use gas for political leverage.
About the photo: A Russian construction worker speaks on a mobile phone during a ceremony marking the start of Nord Stream pipeline construction in Portovaya Bay some 170 kms (106 miles) north-west from St. Petersburg, Russia on April 9, 2010.
AP Photo/Dmitry Lovetsky, File
Is Russia the boss on gas?
That's oversimplifying. While Europe needs Russian gas, Gazprom also relies on the European market for sales to support Russian government budgets. And the European Union has been able to force Gazprom to comply with many of its anti-monopoly rules in recent years.
That interdependence is why many think Russia won't cut off gas to Europe even if the conflict over Ukraine escalates, and Russian officials have underlined they have no intention to do that.
About the photo: Russian President Vladimir Putin reacts during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron after their talks Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 in Moscow.
AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool
