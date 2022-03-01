Russia pummels Ukraine's No. 2 city as convoy nears Kyiv

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces bombarded the central square in Ukraine’s second-largest city and other civilian sites Tuesday in what the country’s president condemned as a blatant campaign of terror by Moscow. “Nobody will forgive. Nobody will forget,” vowed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In Kyiv, the TV tower in the capital was hit, according to Ukraine's parliament, which posted a photo of clouds of smoke around it. Local media reported that there were several explosions and that Ukrainian TV channels stopped broadcasting shortly afterward.

At the same time, a 40-mile (64-kilometer) convoy of hundreds of Russian tanks and other vehicles advanced on Kyiv in what the West feared was a bid to topple Ukraine's government and install a Kremlin-friendly regime.

And Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces pressed their attack on other towns and cities across the country, including at or near the strategic ports of Odesa and Mariupol in the south.

Day 6 of the biggest ground war in Europe since World War II found Russia increasingly isolated, beset by tough sanctions that have thrown its economy into turmoil and left the country practically friendless, apart from a few countries like China, Belarus and North Korea.

***

Isachenkov and Litvinova reported from Moscow. Robert Burns and Eric Tucker in Washington; Francesca Ebel, Josef Federman and Andrew Drake in Kyiv; Lorne Cook in Brussels; and other AP journalists from around the world contributed to this report.

