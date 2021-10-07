Russia says it could boost supplies to ease Europe gas costs

Other market watchers cautioned that it was impossible to say whether political or strictly commercial concerns motivated Gazprom. The pipeline is not expected to be approved in time to supply more gas this winter, but it should come online sometime next year.

Gas prices in Europe rose to a record of over 116 euros per megawatt hour ($134 per MWh) in Europe on Tuesday, more than six times the price at the start of the year. Prices came down to 104.52 euros per megawatt hour ($120.79) on Thursday, still painfully high, following Putin’s remarks.

Reasons aside from the Russian supply issue include strong demand from Asia for available supplies of liquid natural gas, which can move by ship instead of fixed pipeline, and a cold winter that left European reserves depleted.

The tight gas market combined with low reserves has led to concerns that Europe will see shortages if the coming winter is colder than usual. The recent rise in prices “has raised the possibility that, as a last resort, European governments may need to ration the supply of electricity to businesses or households,” Capital Economics senior Europe economist David Oxley said.

A few months of such power reductions could lower quarterly GDP by as much as 5%, Oxley said.

AP Business Writer David McHugh in Frankfurt, Germany contributed to this report.

