Russia says it's ready for split if EU imposes new sanctions

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Russia wants to maintain normal ties with the EU but needs to prepare for the worst, if the bloc takes hostile actions.

“If we face a destructive course that will hurt our infrastructure, our interests, Russia must be ready in advance for such unfriendly steps,” Peskov said during a call with reporters when asked about Lavrov's comment. “We must be self-reliant. We must ensure our security in the most sensitive strategic areas and be prepared to replace everything we could be deprived of with national infrastructure in case madness prevails and such unfriendly actions take place.”

European Commission spokesman Peter Stano said Friday the EU welcomes “mutually beneficial cooperation whenever the other side is ready for such a cooperation and for such a dialogue,” adding that Russia has “indicated that they are not really willing to go in this direction.”

German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Andrea Sasse described Lavrov's comments as “really disconcerting and completely incomprehensible to us.” She told reporters in Berlin that Foreign Minister Heiko Maas had made Germany’s grievances with Russia clear but also emphasized that ”we are interested in cooperation with Russia.”