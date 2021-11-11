Russia sends nuclear-capable bombers on patrol over Belarus

“It looks more like forming a strike group of forces,” the ministry said, adding that the Polish military buildup prompted Belarus to respond with actions “both independently and within the existing agreements with our strategic ally,” a reference to Russia.

Russia and Belarus have a union agreement envisaging close political and military ties. Lukashenko has stressed the need to boost military cooperation in the face of what he has described as aggressive actions by NATO allies.

Lukashenko on Thursday called the Russian bomber flights a necessary response to the tensions on the Belarus-Poland border.

“Let them scream and squeak. Yes, those are nuclear-capable bombers, but we have no other choice,” the president, who has been in office since 1994, said.

Col. Gen. Retired Leonid Ivashov, the former head of the Russian Defense Ministry's foreign cooperation department, said the Russian bomber flights over Belarus were intended to demonstrate Moscow's support for its ally amid soaring tensions.

“Military drills and bomber flights are part of training for joint action,” Ivashov was quoted by the Interfax news agency as saying. “It's needed to avert a possible military conflict that could escalate into a big war. It's necessary to demonstrate our readiness.”