Russia to make Sputnik V vaccine in Italy; a 1st in EU

Despite skepticism about Russia’s hasty introduction of the vaccine, which was rolled out before it had completed late-stage trials, the vaccine appears to be safe and effective. According to a study published last month in the journal Lancet, Sputnik V is 91% effective and appears to prevent inoculated individuals from becoming severely ill with COVID-19, although it’s still unclear if the vaccine can prevent the spread of the disease.

With a global shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, some experts say boosting the use of vaccines made by China and Russia could offer a quicker way to increase the global supply. Others note that Russia’s push to export its vaccine around the world may be driven by political interests.

The EU commission does not at this stage have plans for a collective purchase of Sputnik doses, relying instead on deals already made with other manufacturers. But it has made clear that member states are entitled to reach separate agreements as long as they don't compete with the commission's advance purchase agreements for 2 billion doses.