Russia to unveil new fighter jet at Moscow's air show

Rostec, the state corporation that includes Russian aircraft makers, said the “fundamentally new military aircraft” will be unveiled Tuesday at the Moscow air show. “Russia is one of the few countries in the world with full-cycle capacities for producing advanced aircraft systems, as well as a recognized trendsetter in the creation of combat aircraft,” it said.

Following the Rostec announcement, Russian plane spotters rushed to Zhukovsky to take pictures of the new plane — an eerie parallel with Cold War times when Western spies tried to get a glimpse of the latest Soviet warplanes at the tightly-guarded airfield that served as the country’s top military aircraft test facility.

In a bid to raise public interest before the presentation, Rostec published a picture of the new plane covered by tarpaulin with “wanna see me naked?” written under it. It also posted a brief video featuring excited foreign customers and the jet's vague shadow over the water.

Another teaser photo posted on Rostec's Facebook account Saturday showed what appeared to be a reflection of a British type 45 destroyer in the new Russian warplane's optical sensor with an inscription “See you.” “Black tarpaulin looks enticing, but details are always more interesting,” Rostec said.