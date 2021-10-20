Russia ups defense ties with Belarus amid tensions with NATO

Earlier this month, NATO withdrew the accreditation of eight Russian officials to its Brussels headquarters, saying it believed they had been secretly working for Russian intelligence. Russia responded Monday by suspending its mission at NATO and ordering the closure of the alliance’s office in Moscow.

Moscow has repeatedly voiced concerns over the deployment of NATO forces near Russian borders, describing it as a threat to its security. Russia and the alliance also have blamed each other for conducting destabilizing military exercises near the borders.

Shoigu charged Wednesday that dozens of NATO drills near Russia's borders have been used to rehearse scenarios of military confrontation with Russia. He specifically voiced concern about a buildup of NATO troops in Poland and the Baltics, the deployment of U.S. missile defense facilities in Romania and Poland and the modernization of tactical nuclear weapons in Europe.

The Russian defense minister emphasized that NATO's activities make “a coordinated defense policy, cooperation in the development of armed forces, an increase in coordination and combat training and a shared use of military infrastructure particularly acute for Russia and Belarus.”

