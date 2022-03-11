Russia widens offensive into western parts of Ukraine. Get the latest.

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia widened its military offensive in Ukraine on Friday, striking near airports in the west of the country for the first time, as observers and satellite photos indicated that its troops, long stalled in a convoy outside the capital Kyiv, were maneuvering in an attempt to encircle the city.
The U.S. and its allies prepared to step up their efforts to isolate and sanction Russia by revoking its most favored trading status. But with the invasion now in its third week, the new moves on the ground pointed to Russia forces trying to regroup, bombarding new cities as they tightened their 10-day-old siege on the key Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, where tens of thousands were struggling to find food.
The new airstrikes in western Ukraine were likely a message from Russia that no area was safe. Western and Ukrainian officials have said the Russian forces have struggled in the face of heavier-than-expected resistance and supply and morale problems. So far, they have made the most advances on cities in the south and east while stalling in the north and around Kyiv.
Refugees fleeing war in neighboring Ukraine queue at the Medyka border crossing, Poland, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Daniel Cole
The coffin of senior police sergeant Roman Rushchyshyn is lowered during his funeral in the village of Soposhyn, outskirts of Lviv, western Ukraine, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Lviv. Rushchyshyn, a member of the Lviv Special Police Patrol Battalion, was killed in the Luhansk Region. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
A women covers herself with a blanket near a damaged fire truck after shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Evgeniy Maloletka
Pryazovskyi State Technical University building is seen damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Evgeniy Maloletka
A man who was injured by shelling near his home is treated at a hospital in Brovary, north of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Felipe Dana
A Ukrainian serviceman takes a photograph of a damaged church after shelling in a residential district in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Evgeniy Maloletka
A destroyed tank sits on a street after battles between Ukrainian and Russian forces on a main road near Brovary, north of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Felipe Dana
Refugees fleeing war in neighboring Ukraine walk toward a train at the Medyka border crossing, Poland, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Daniel Cole
Ukrainian soldiers on an armored personnel carrier pass by people carrying their belongings as they flee the conflict, in the Vyshgorod region close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Efrem Lukatsky
Katya, 14-years-old, is treated in a hospital after being shot while fleeing with her family from a village near Brovary, north of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Felipe Dana
Salutes are fired during the funeral of senior police sergeant Roman Rushchyshyn in the village of Soposhyn, outskirts of Lviv, western Ukraine, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Lviv. Rushchyshyn, a member of the Lviv Special Police Patrol Battalion, was killed in the Luhansk Region. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
People at a makeshift camp wait to board a train heading for Krakow, after fleeing from Ukraine, at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)
Visar Kryeziu
A boy who fled the war from neighbouring Ukraine waves as he looks out with other refugees from a train that goes to Warsaw, at the Przemysl train station, Poland, on Thursday, March 10, 2022. U.N. officials said that the Russian onslaught has forced 2 million people to flee Ukraine. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Petros Giannakouris
Firefighters help a woman to evacuate from a damaged by shelling apartment building in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Evgeniy Maloletka
Relatives and friends mourn the body of senior police sergeant Roman Rushchyshyn in the village of Soposhyn, outskirts of Lviv, western Ukraine, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Lviv. Rushchyshyn, a member of the Lviv Special Police Patrol Battalion, was killed in the Luhansk Region. Temporary cease-fires to allow evacuations and humanitarian aid have repeatedly faltered, with Ukraine accusing Russia of continuing its bombardments. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
Relatives and friends attend the funeral of senior police sergeant Roman Rushchyshyn in the village of Soposhyn, outskirts of Lviv, western Ukraine, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Lviv. Rushchyshyn, a member of the Lviv Special Police Patrol Battalion, was killed in the Luhansk Region. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
A man walks with a bicycle in a street damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Evgeniy Maloletka
1Family members accompany evacuated Ukrainian disabled children by doctors of the Central Clinical Hospital (MSWIA) from Warsaw in a special train heading for Gdansk, near the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)
Visar Kryeziu
