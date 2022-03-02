UN Assembly votes to demand Russia end war; Ukraine says 21 killed, 112 injured in Kharkiv

The latest from the Russia-Ukraine war:
- A Kremlin spokesman said a Russian delegation will be ready Wednesday evening to resume talks with Ukrainian officials about the war in Ukraine.
- The U.N. General Assembly voted Wednesday to demand that Russia stop its offensive in Ukraine and withdraw all troops, with nations from world powers to tiny island states condemning Moscow’s actions. The vote was 141 to 5, with 35 abstentions. It came after the 193-member assembly convened its first emergency session since 1997.
- A Ukrainian official says the advance of Russian troops in Kharkiv has been stopped, but that Russians have responded by shelling the city with heavy rocket launchers and air attacks. The official said that over the past 24 hours, 21 people were killed and at least 112 were injured by Russians.
- Biden used his first State of the Union address to highlight the resolve of a Western alliance that has worked to rearm the Ukrainian military and adopt tough sanctions — including closing U.S. airspace to all Russian flights.
- A 40-mile convoy of hundreds of Russian tanks and other vehicles advanced slowly on Kyiv. A senior U.S. defense official said Russia’s military progress has slowed, plagued by logistical and supply problems. Some Russian military columns have run out of gas and food, the official said, and morale has suffered as a result.
- The humanitarian situation is worsening. Roughly 874,000 people have fled Ukraine and the U.N. refugee agency warned the number could cross the 1 million mark soon. Countless others have taken shelter underground.
- On Tuesday, a deadly bombing targeted a TV tower in the capital. Ukrainian authorities said five people were killed in the attack.
- The Ukrainian UNIAN news agency quoted the health administration chief of the northern city of Chernihiv as saying two cruise missiles hit a hospital there.
