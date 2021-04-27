Russian court restricts Navalny's anti-corruption foundation

Restrictions on the foundation, however, will not disrupt its work, director Ivan Zhdanov said on social media, arguing that most of the restrictions don't apply to the anti-corruption organization's activities.

“Some nonsense,” Zhdanov tweeted. “(These) aren't going to influence our work in any way.”

Navalny’s foundation opened 10 years ago and has since targeted high-ranking Russian officials with exposes on corruption, many in the form of colorful and widely watched YouTube videos.

One of its latest posts, which has received 116 million views, alleges that a lavish palace on the Black Sea shore was built for Putin through an elaborate corruption scheme. The Kremlin has denied there are any links to Putin. The

Along with the foundation, Navalny set up a vast network of regional offices in dozens of Russian regions when he was campaigning to run against Putin in the 2018 presidential election. He eventually was barred from running but kept the infrastructure in place.

The regional sites began their own investigations of graft by local officials and recruited activists, some of whom later ran for public offices themselves. The locations also were instrumental in organizing nationwide rallies in support of Navalny this year.