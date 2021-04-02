Russian entrepreneurs adapt to virus lockdown challenges

During the first lockdown, Konstantinova still wanted to make use of her hotel, which is located in a museum and entertainment complex built in a style that mimics 17th-century Russian architecture. Working with NGOs and aid groups, she offered free rooms to victims of domestic violence, refugees, doctors and foreigners who got stuck in Russia.

With tourists unlikely to return anytime soon, Konstantinova was looking for ways to transform her hotel. Some of her nonpaying guests were originally from India, and she decided to tap their expertise to add a restaurant serving authentic Indian cuisine. The project took off, and her business is now breaking even.

“Profit is out of the question at this point, of course, as is early repayment of loans," she said. "But the fact that we’re working at a break-even level is important. It means that when the market recovers, the business is likely to earn a profit.”

Artyom Borovoy, co-founder of a company that builds stands for exhibitions, was in a similar situation.

When convention business ground to a halt, Borovoy’s company Stend-Do started making folding desks for those working from home — an idea he said came from Zoom discussions with his friends “out of desperation.”