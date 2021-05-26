Russian lawmakers target Navalny allies with new bill

MOSCOW (AP) — The lower house of Russia's parliament on Wednesday endorsed a bill that prevents people affiliated with groups considered extremist from running for office, part of authorities' efforts to sideline associates of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny ahead of parliamentary elections later this year.

After the State Duma approved the bill in the final third reading, it will now need to be vetted by the upper house and signed by President Vladimir Putin to become law.

Lawmakers have fast-tracked the bill while a Moscow court has considered a request by prosecutors to designate Navalny’s Foundation for Fighting Corruption and his regional offices as extremist groups.

Navalny and his allies have denounced the proceedings as part of Kremlin efforts to muzzle dissent ahead of September’s parliamentary election. Several of Navalny's associates have declared their intention to run in the polls.

Leonid Volkov, Navalny’s chief strategist, tweeted that “the bill clearly shows that the Kremlin is panicky about the forthcoming election.”