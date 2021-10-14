Russian minister visits Belarus, discusses media conditions

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia's foreign minister said he discussed the Russian media situation in Belarus during a visit to the country on Thursday following the arrest of a journalist who worked for a top Russian newspaper.

Hienadz Mazheyka, a Belarusian reporter for Russian daily Komsomolskaya Pravda, was arrested this month after writing about an apartment shootout in Minsk that killed two people — an opposition supporter and an officer of the KGB, Belarus’ state security service.

Mazheyka’s report about the shootings in the capital of Belarus, quoted a friend describing the dead opposition supporter in a positive light. The journalist faces up to 12 years in prison on charges of inciting social strife and insulting authorities.

Belarusian authorities described the opposition supporter as a “dangerous criminal” and alleged he fatally shot one KGB officer before others fired in return and killed him. The authorities have arrested more than 200 people who posted social media comments about the incident.