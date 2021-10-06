Russian paper shuts Belarus branch after journalist's arrest

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A popular Russian newspaper has shut down its branch in Belarus after one of its local staff was arrested in the wake of a shootout that left an opposition supporter and a security officer dead.

Komsomolskaya Pravda announced the decision to close its Belarusian subsidiary on Tuesday night, citing “the events of the past year and especially the past week.”

Last Wednesday, the Belarusian Ministry of Information blocked access to the newspaper's Belarusian website, visited by some 20,000 users daily, and two days later human rights advocates reported that one of its Belarusian journalists, Hienadz Mazheyka, was detained.

Komsomolskaya Pravda in Belarus came under pressure after it ran a story about a shootout in an apartment in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, during which two people — an opposition supporter and an officer of the KGB, Belarus' state security service — were killed. The news outlet published a comment from a friend of the opposition supporter, who described him in a positive light. Mazheyka, 39, was the journalist who wrote the story.