Russian police release opposition figure held for 2 days

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian police on Thursday released a well-known opposition politician from custody after holding him for two days.

Dmitry Gudkov was detained at his country house on Tuesday in connection with an investigation into money allegedly owed to the city for rental of an office space. Gudkov’s attorney, Mikhail Biryukov, said it was not clear whether his release meant the investigation was still active, according to Russian news reports.

His detention had come as authorities continue to crack down on dissent ahead of September’s parliamentary election, in which Gudkov aspired to run; he was a parliament member in 2011-16.

On Wednesday, a court sent prominent opposition figure Andrei Pivovarov to jail for two months pending a probe into has actions as head of the Open Russia group, which authorities have declared an undesirable organization. Pivovarov had announced the group was disbanding several days before his arrest.

