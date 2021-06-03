 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Russian police release opposition figure held for 2 days
0 comments
AP

Russian police release opposition figure held for 2 days

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian police on Thursday released a well-known opposition politician from custody after holding him for two days.

Dmitry Gudkov was detained at his country house on Tuesday in connection with an investigation into money allegedly owed to the city for rental of an office space. Gudkov’s attorney, Mikhail Biryukov, said it was not clear whether his release meant the investigation was still active, according to Russian news reports.

His detention had come as authorities continue to crack down on dissent ahead of September’s parliamentary election, in which Gudkov aspired to run; he was a parliament member in 2011-16.

On Wednesday, a court sent prominent opposition figure Andrei Pivovarov to jail for two months pending a probe into has actions as head of the Open Russia group, which authorities have declared an undesirable organization. Pivovarov had announced the group was disbanding several days before his arrest.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

SpaceX launches 22nd resupply mission to ISS

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Huawei rolls out its own operating system to smartphones
World

Huawei rolls out its own operating system to smartphones

  • Updated

HONG KONG (AP) — Huawei launched its own HarmonyOS mobile operating system on its handsets on Wednesday as it adapts to having lost access to Google mobile services two years ago after the U.S. put the Chinese telecommunications company on a trade blacklist.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tokyo unveils Olympic podium, medal tray and music with 50 days to go

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News