Russian protesters detained at pro-Navalny rallies say police threatened and intimidated them: 'The regime has shown its teeth'

The images of Russian riot cops cracking down on protesters have sparked outrage around the world. Thousands have been detained, and some say they were mistreated by police while in custody. CNN's Fred Pleitgen reports.

"Do you know that we can beat you so hard that you will be urinating blood? And there won't be any traces -- you won't be able to prove anything," Peter Sokovykh recalls a police officer screaming into his face as he found himself in a tiny room with six security officers in a St. Petersburg police station.

Just a few hours before this scene, in Russia's second-largest city, Sokovykh was detained on January 31 for taking part in a demonstration in support of jailed Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

Sokovykh says the detention was sudden and harsh: he was checking his phone as someone he believed to be a plainclothes officer pushed him onto the road. Sokovykh said he was then grabbed by his hair and coat by men in protective equipment and dragged into a police van.

What followed, said Sokovykh, was "an eternity" of questioning. He says the police were trying to make him "crack," to falsely confess to being paid by a foreign agent to attend the rally. Russia has repeatedly blamed the United States for fueling the protests.

"We will lock you up for 5 years. We'll put you in a cell where inmates will rape you again and again. Is this what you want? No? Then tell us!" Sokovykh said the officer demanded.