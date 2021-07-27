Russian team topples American powerhouse with Biles out

TOKYO (AP) — Angelina Melnikova, a celebrated gymnast from Russia, was gliding around the parallel bars when breaking news started rocketing around the world: her competitor, American superstar Simone Biles, was scratched from the competition.

Melnikova stuck the landing. She clenched her fists near her heart.

They weren’t yet halfway through one of the most anticipated events of the Olympic Games, and the result had become a near certainty: the team from Russia would soon dethrone the Americans, who just days before seemed unbeatable.

In the end, they beat the Americans by 3.5 points, a significant margin in the sport.

They were inspired by the Russian men, who just a day earlier claimed the same victory in the team finals. The country — barred at the Olympics from using its name, flag or anthem over a systemic doping scandal — swept the gymnastics team gold medals, among the most coveted at the Summer Games.

“We knew it was possible,” Viktoriia Listunova said. “We did not waste our chance.”

The women hung gold medals around each other’s necks, and the Russian composer Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1 played.