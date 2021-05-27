Russian Wagner mercenaries' African exploits immortalized on big screen

The Russian "instructors" are supposed to be in CAR for training purposes, rather than frontline combat, though they appear to do far more fighting than training.

That reflects the situation in the real world: The international community knows the mercenaries may be doing some training, but they are also heavily involved in combat operations.

An action-packed war movie, "Tourist" has managed to turn itself from the stuff of fiction into a film based on a true story.

We see troops arriving on a Russian Airforce Ilyushin II-76 at Bangui's M'Poko airport and are given to understand that the "instructors" have been rotated in and out of the country on multiple occasions.

Russia's air force has been delivering weapons shipments and groups of "instructors" since January 2018 -- with the permission of the UN, who waived an arms embargo on the country.

Recently, the spokesperson for the CAR government confirmed that a further 300 Russian military instructors were now in country, in their "bilateral capacity."