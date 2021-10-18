Russia's virus infections over 8 million; daily deaths high

The authorities in St. Petersburg, Russia's second-largest city, on Monday introduced digital codes that must be shown beginning Nov. 1 proving vaccination or past infection to enter conferences and sports events. Starting on Nov. 15, those codes will be required at movies, theaters, museums and gyms and on Dec. 1 they become mandatory at restaurants, cafes and some stores.

The city has reported the nation's second-largest number of new infections after Moscow.

Moscow authorities so far have refrained from tightening coronavirus restrictions despite the mounting caseload and daily life in the capital has remained largely as normal.

The highest concentrations of new cases are mostly in comparatively urbanized western Russia and in the developed areas along the Pacific Coast such as Vladivostok and Khabarovsk. Still, the sparsely populated Siberian region of Sakha and Chukotka in the extreme northeast is also showing high case rates of more than 150 infections per 100,000 people over a seven-day period.

The official COVID-19 toll ranks Russia as having the fifth-most pandemic deaths in the world following the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico.