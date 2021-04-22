Sahara's Polisario Front chief gets COVID treatment in Spain

Spain’s National Court investigated Ghali in 2008 and then again in 2016 for possible genocide and other crimes as a result of allegations brought against him by a dissident Sahrawi group. But that probe was closed and Spain has no pending cases against Ghali, a police spokesman who was not authorized to be quoted by name told The Associated Press.

In one of Ghali’s last public appearances, at the end of February, he visited a refugee camp in the southwest of Algeria that is home to Polisario fighters and Sahrawis to mark the 45th anniversary of the declaration of the Sahrawi republic.

In a speech, Ghali called on the new U.S. administration of Joe Biden to find an “urgent democratic solution to the Moroccan-Saharan conflict” to allow people from the Western Sahara “to enjoy their inalienable right of freedom and independence.”

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's administration announced last year that it would open a consulate in Western Sahara following the decision to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over the region.

The disputed territory was central to a deal announced by Trump before leaving office to establish diplomatic ties between Morocco and Israel.