Salvini on trial in Italy over 2019 migrant ship

Former minister of interior Matteo Salvini, center, leaves the Palermo's court, Italy, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Italy's former right-wing interior minister, Matteo Salvini, went on trial Saturday charged with kidnapping for refusing 2019 to allow a Spanish migrant rescue ship to dock in Sicily, keeping the people onboard at sea for days.
PALERMO, Italy (AP) — Italy’s right-wing former interior minister, Matteo Salvini, went on trial Saturday charged with kidnapping for refusing in 2019 to allow a Spanish migrant rescue ship to dock in Sicily, keeping the people onboard at sea for days.
It is the first trial to go ahead against Salvini for his actions preventing migrant landings while he served as interior minister from 2018-2019 in an uneasy coalition between the populist 5-Star Movement and his right-wing League.
Salvini was present for the opening day of the trial in Palermo, Sicily, which included procedural requests like witness lists. Among those being summoned is American actor Richard Gere, who visited the migrants aboard the Open Arms after seeing their plight while on a family vacation in Italy.
“It is surreal undergoing a trial because I did my job. I feel sorry because, I mean, tell me how serious can be a trial where Richard Gere will come from Hollywood to testify about my career," Salvini said.
Salvini was present for the opening day of the trial in Palermo, Sicily, which was expected to deal mostly with procedural requests. He has insisted he was fulfilling his duty by refusing entry to the Open Arms rescue ship, and the 147 people it had saved in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya.
Salvini took a hard line on migrant arrivals, blocking ships and pushing for Europe to take some of the burden off Italy.