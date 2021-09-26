San Marino voters overwhelmingly back legal abortion

Women in San Marino seeking an abortion usually go to neighboring Italy for the procedure. But proponents of the referendum say that puts an undue financial burden on them and penalizes women who have gotten pregnant as a result of rape.

Sara Casadei of the “Noi Ci Siamo" campaign that pushed for the referendum, was pleased with the outcome.

“We supported this for the simple reason that it seemed right that women have a choice and aren't forced to go somewhere else, but to have the services on our own territory," she said.

Opponents argue that in San Marino, even minors can receive free contraception at pharmacies, including the morning-after pill. The Catholic Church had strongly opposed the measure.

Voter Federica Gatti said as she cast her ballot that a woman’s decision to terminate a pregnancy or not involves “several personal, religious and moral reasons,” but that the state “must provide its citizens this opportunity.”

Another voter, Elisabetta Matteini, said she was against having the procedure personally since it took her a long time to conceive her son. But she said it should be available to avoid women resorting to “people who have no competence, putting their life at risk.”