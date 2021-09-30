 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sarkozy convicted by French court in campaign financing case
0 comments
AP

Sarkozy convicted by French court in campaign financing case

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sarkozy convicted by French court in campaign financing case

FILE - In this Monday Nov. 11, 2019 file photo, French former president Nicolas Sarkozy attends a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. Sarkozy is facing potential prison term in a verdict to be rendered on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 about campaign financing in his unsuccessful 2012 re-election bid. Sarkozy, France’s president from 2007 to 2012, has vigorously denied wrongdoing during the May-June trial.

 Ludovic Marin

PARIS (AP) — Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was found guilty Thursday of illegal campaign financing of his unsuccessful 2012 reelection bid.

Sarkozy wasn't present at the Paris court for the verdict’s announcement.

He is accused of having spent almost twice the maximum legal amount of 22.5 million euros ($27.5 million) on the reelection bid that he lost to Socialist Francois Hollande.

The court stated that Sarkozy “knew” the legal limit was at stake and “voluntarily” failed to supervise additional expenses. Prosecutors have requested a six-month prison term, as well as a six-month suspended sentence and a fine of 3,750 euros ($4,354).

Sarkozy, France’s president from 2007 to 2012, has vigorously denied wrongdoing during the trial in May and June. He can appeal the decision.

Thursday's verdict comes after Sarkozy, 66, was found guilty on March 1 of corruption and influence peddling in another case. He was given one year in prison and two years suspended in that case but is free pending appeal.

In the campaign financing case, prosecutors concluded that Sarkozy knew weeks before the 2012 election that his expenses — which are strictly limited under French law — were getting close to the legal maximum. They accused him of having ignored two notes from his accountants warning about the money issue.

Prosecutors argued Sarkozy is “the only person responsible for his campaign financing” and that he chose to exceed the limit by organizing many rallies, including giant ones.

During his hearing, Sarkozy told the court the extra money didn't go into his campaign, but instead helped make other people richer. He denied any “fraudulent intent.” He also insisted he didn't handle the day-to-day organization because he had a team to do that and therefore couldn't be blamed for the amount of spending.

In addition to the former president, 13 other people went on trial, including members of his conservative Republicans party, accountants and heads of the communication group in charge of organizing the rallies, Bygmalion. They face charges including forgery, breach of trust, fraud and complicity in illegal campaign financing.

Some have acknowledged wrongdoing and detailed the system of false invoices that aimed to cover up the overspending.

Prosecutors have requested mostly suspended prison sentences, and up to one year in prison for Bygmalion's co-founder.

Sarkozy retired from active politics in 2017, but is still playing a role behind the scenes. French media have reported that he is involved in the process of choosing a conservative candidate ahead of France's presidential election next year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Afghanistan veterans struggle with withdrawal

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

686 migrants dock in Lampedusa in biggest arrival in years
World

686 migrants dock in Lampedusa in biggest arrival in years

  • Updated

LAMPEDUSA, Sicily (AP) — A rusty, overloaded fishing boat carrying 686 people docked on the island of Lampedusa in the single biggest arrival of migrants in Italy in years, amid new diplomatic efforts by Mediterranean governments to seek more European help in handling migrant flows.

+22
Uncertain start to post-Merkel era after close German vote
World

Uncertain start to post-Merkel era after close German vote

  • Updated

BERLIN (AP) — The party that narrowly beat outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s bloc pushed Monday for a quick agreement on a coalition government, but Europe’s biggest economy could still be in for weeks of uncertainty after an election that failed to set a clear direction.

+2
OPEC long-term outlook with crude at 3-year highs: rosy
World

OPEC long-term outlook with crude at 3-year highs: rosy

  • Updated

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — While acknowledging the inevitable advance of alternative energy sources and technology, OPEC said that oil would be the leading energy source for decades to come as crude prices reached three-year highs Tuesday.

+10
UK counts on vaccines, 'common sense' to keep virus at bay
World

UK counts on vaccines, 'common sense' to keep virus at bay

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — Britons are encouraged these days — though in most cases not required — to wear face coverings in crowded indoor spaces. But Prime Minister Boris Johnson regularly appears in the packed, poorly ventilated House of Commons cheek-by-jowl with other maskless Conservative lawmakers.

Watch Now: Related Video

Beirut blast survivors protest against suspension of probe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News