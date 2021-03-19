Saudi Arabia: Drones attack Riyadh oil facility, no damage

The Saudi statement did not blame the Houthis for Friday’s attack. But a few hours earlier, Houthi military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yehia Sarie reported the group had fired six drones at an unnamed Aramco facility in Riyadh, without providing evidence for what he described as a “high-accuracy hit." Riyadh lies some 1,000 kilometers (over 600 miles) from Yemen's soil, but the rebels have fired drones and missiles at the Saudi capital before.

The Houthis later Friday said two more drones attacked the King Khalid air base in the southern province of Khamis Mushait, a frequent target of the rebels. The Saudi-led coalition did not acknowledge that strike. Flights coming into the nearby Abha airport briefly diverted or otherwise flew in circles without explanation Friday evening, according to tracking data from website FlightRadar24.com.

While Houthi-claimed attacks on Saudi Arabia rarely cause damage, strikes on major oil facilities in the kingdom, the world’s largest oil exporter, raise the risk of a disruption in world oil supplies. In the fall of 2019, a drone and missile attack struck two key Saudi oil installations and halted about half of the country's oil supplies. Although the Houthis claimed responsibility, both Washington and Riyadh blamed Tehran for the attack. Iran denied involvement.