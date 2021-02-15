Saudi Arabia to stop contracting with firms without local HQ

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia announced on Monday that it plans to stop signing contracts with foreign companies that don’t have their Mideast headquarters in the kingdom, state-run media reported, a bold move that could escalate business competition in the region.

The decision, to take effect on Jan 1. 2024, aims to solicit foreign investment, increase efficiency of state spending and boost local employment, according to an anonymous official quoted by the state-run Saudi Press Agency. The rule applies to foreign companies that deal with government agencies, institutions and funds.

The step could put Saudi Arabia at odds with Dubai, considered the region’s commercial and tourism hub. The freewheeling city in the United Arab Emirates long has served as the headquarters for most big companies operating in the oil-rich Persian Gulf.

Amid the collapse of global oil prices, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has promoted efforts to overhaul the Saudi economy and liberalize its society in preparation for a future less dependent on oil.