Saudi Arabia wants businesses and families to pick Riyadh

Some investors and their shareholders, however, remain wary of the 36-year-old prince. Four years ago — at the very same Ritz-Carlton hotel where a key investment forum took place last week and where 44 multinational companies announced their plans to establish regional headquarters in Riyadh — Prince Mohammed oversaw the unprecedented detention of Saudi business leaders, princes and officers in a purported anti-corruption sweep. The campaign, described by critics as a shakedown, largely took place outside of the courts and public view. It netted the kingdom more than $100 billion in assets and cash, according to the government. It also cemented the crown prince’s grip on power.

Saudi Investment Minister Khalid al-Falih said a move by companies to Riyadh is a “win-win.”

“It’s important for us, but it’s even more important for the companies because they will get the benefits of being closer to decision makers," al-Falih told The Associated Press in an interview on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative Forum in Riyadh.

He said the intent “is not to penalize companies” but to show them access to “the biggest market in the region.” The government hopes the “Regional Headquarters Attraction Program” will add $18 billion to the local economy and create 30,000 new jobs over the next decade.