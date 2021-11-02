Saudi Arabia wants businesses and families to pick Riyadh

The pitch is part of Saudi Arabia's plan to grab the limelight and title as the region's top place to do business. Currently, the more glamorous emirate of Dubai is seen as the region's hub for finance and tourism. No longer does the kingdom want consultants and executives flying in for a few days, only to fly right back out and spend those earnings elsewhere.

There are incentives — or, some say, penalties — for businesses to consider: Saudi Arabia has told companies they have until the beginning of 2024 to relocate their regional headquarters to the country or lose out on lucrative government contracts that keep the region's biggest economy humming.

It's the latest move by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom's day-to-day leader, who's been empowered by his father, King Salman, to overhaul the economy and reduce its dependence on oil for revenue. The 36-year-old prince wants companies, their employees and their families to move to the capital, Riyadh.