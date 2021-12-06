Saudi crown prince visits Oman on tour of Gulf Arab states

“I welcome the diplomatic efforts to reopen the doors for dialogue and to overcome misunderstandings in the Gulf region," Erdogan said before leaving for Qatar, where his delegation was expected to sign several new cooperation accords. Erdogan also planned to visit troops at a Turkish base in Qatar.

Oman state television aired images of Prince Mohammed's arrival Monday night in Muscat, the Omani capital. Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq greeted him at the airport.

Prince Mohammed's tour will take him this week to the UAE, where a rivalry has heated up for business amid diverging foreign policies between the traditional allies, as well as Bahrain, Qatar and Kuwait, according to diplomats who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss tour details.

The diplomats said the tour aims to eliminate geopolitical differences and enhance cooperation and coordination among the six Gulf Arab countries, particularly in dealing effectively with Iran’s nuclear program and regional ambitions.