Scholz replaces Merkel as German chancellor, opening new era

His three-party alliance brings both opportunities and risks for all the participants, perhaps most of all the Greens. After 16 years in opposition, they will have to prove that they can achieve their overarching aim of cutting greenhouse gas emissions while working with partners who may have other priorities.

Green co-leader Robert Habeck will be Scholz's vice chancellor, heading a revamped economy and climate ministry. The government's No. 3 official will be Christian Lindner, the finance minister and leader of the Free Democrats, who insisted that the coalition reject tax hikes and looser curbs on running up debt.

“It won't be easy to keep three different parties together,” Schroeder, who led Germany from 1998 to 2005 as the country's last center-left chancellor, told Phoenix television. “But I think Olaf Scholz has the patience, but also the determination, to manage it.”

The incoming government is portraying itself as a departure in both style and substance from the “grand coalitions” of Germany's traditional big parties that Merkel led for all but four years of her tenure, with the Social Democrats as junior partners.