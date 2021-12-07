Scholz sees strong US ties, leaves Olympic stance open

However, he evaded repeated questions about whether his new government would take a tough line on China over human rights, such as by joining the planned U.S. diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing in February.

Scholz emphasized Germany’s close ties to the U.S., but said that Berlin has yet to decide how it will deal with “concrete situations” such as the Olympics issue.

He underlined Germany's commitment to the “Normandy format” of talks with France, Russia and Ukraine aimed at defusing tensions in eastern Ukraine, though that has made little headway recently. He said he was “very concerned" by Russian troop movements near the Ukrainian border, and “it must be very, very clear that it would be an unacceptable situation if a threat arose for Ukraine.”

Scholz spoke after the incoming partners signed their agreement for what they portray as a progressive coalition.