Scholz succeeds Merkel as German chancellor, opening new era

In those tense alliances, the partners sometimes seemed preoccupied mostly with blocking each other's plans. Merkel's final term saw frequent infighting, some of it within her own center-right Union bloc, until the pandemic hit. She departs with a legacy defined largely by her acclaimed handling of a series of crises, rather than any grand visions for Germany.

Scholz told his party last weekend that “it was difficult” governing with Merkel's bloc, which his Social Democrats narrowly beat in Germany's September election. He criticized the Union bloc's “this-far-and-no-further conservatism.”

The agreement to form a coalition government between three parties that had significant differences before the election was reached relatively quickly and in unexpected harmony.

“If the good cooperation that worked while we were forming the government continues to work, it will be a very, very good time for the tasks that lie ahead of us,” Scholz said. He acknowledged that dealing with the pandemic “will demand all our strength and energy.”