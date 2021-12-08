Scholz's team: key players in Germany's new government

BERLIN (AP) — Olaf Scholz is set to become Germany's new chancellor on Wednesday at the head of a three-party coalition government, ending the 16-year era of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel. Scholz will lead a 17-member Cabinet, with one more minister than Merkel's, made up of nine men and eight women. Here's a look at the key players.

OLAF SCHOLZ

The vice chancellor and finance minister in Merkel's government, Scholz propelled his center-left Social Democrats to an election win that appeared unlikely only months ago. Scholz, 63, is a former mayor of Hamburg and was Germany's labor minister during the global financial crisis. His experience, attention to detail and technocratic image became an asset during the campaign. Scholz has a taciturn, no-nonsense approach; he is unflappable and unshakably self-confident. He has positioned himself both as Merkel's natural successor and an agent of change after her long tenure. He lost a bid to head his party in 2019, but was its undisputed choice to run for chancellor.

ROBERT HABECK