While cruising at a depth of over 27,000 thousand feet above the seabed, this snailfish has become the deepest fish ever filmed by scientists.
One of the largest dinosaurs to ever walk the Earth has found a new home this week.
Its creators say the mammoth meatball is meant to fire up public debate about cultivated meat. Livestock doesn’t need to be killed to produce it.
Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni says Francis, 86, does not have COVID-19, but requires several days of therapy.
Though hovercrafts have been around for a minute, this new Ferrari-style hovercraft is the latest and greatest in its electric-motor vehicle field.
