Scion of Polish nobility jailed in property restitution case

Sobanski denies the charges, and his family and lawyers say it is an injustice to keep him in pre-trial detention for months. He remains under arrest despite having given extensive explanations and despite hefty bail and guarantees being offered by hundreds of people.

He is under constant surveillance, with lights turned on every 30 minutes at night, and has only 5 minutes daily for calls to the family. His asthma also has gotten worse, his relatives say.

Sobanski has an “enormous feeling of wrong, of injustice,” said his sister, Izabela Poninska, who admitted that “perhaps someone was indeed omitted, perhaps there could have been things stemming from pure lack of knowledge” in all the cases he handled.

But she described her brother as an “exceptionally honest person” who was “fearless in his activity” and suggested he was bearing the consequences of that.

In a related case, the descendent of another one of Poland's aristocratic families, Adam Zamoyski, a 72-year-old Polish-British historian, had his passport taken and a blockade put on his properties while prosecutors pursue allegations of appropriating someone else’s inheritance rights, valued at 20 million zlotys ($5 million), through an allegedly forged will.