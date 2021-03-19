Scottish leader under fire after lawmakers fault testimony

LONDON (AP) — Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon has dismissed suggestions that she misled lawmakers, saying opposition members of a legislative panel had made up their minds before they heard her evidence.

Sturgeon told Sky News that she stands by the eight hours of testimony she gave to a committee of Scotland's parliament investigating the government’s handling of sexual harassment allegations against her predecessor.

Britain’s Press Association reported, without citing a source, that the committee voted 5-4 in favor of finding that Sturgeon gave an inaccurate account to parliament. The panel's report is expected to be published next week.

“What’s been clear is that opposition members of this committee made their minds up about me before I muttered a single word of evidence; their public comments have made that clear,” Sturgeon said Thursday night.

“So this leak from the committee - very partisan leak - tonight before they’ve finalized the report is not that surprising,” she said.

The case centers around the Scottish government’s handling of sexual harassment allegations against Alex Salmond, who served as first minister of Scotland before Sturgeon took office in 2014.