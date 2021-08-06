Second Cabinet minister quits in blow to Malaysian leader

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A second Malaysian Cabinet minister resigned Friday, dealing another blow to embattled Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who insisted he has majority support in Parliament despite the pullout of some governing alliance members.

Muhyiddin said Thursday he will call for a vote of confidence to prove his legitimacy to govern when Parliament resumes Sept. 6 . But the opposition and some members of the biggest party in his alliance demanded the vote be held now to end the political crisis.

Higher Education Minister Noraini Ahmad said she has resigned in line with her party's decision to pull support for Muhyiddin's government. She was the second minister from the United Malays National Organization to quit this week.

UMNO is the largest party in the ruling alliance with 38 lawmakers, but it is split with some not backing the prime minister. At least eight UMNO lawmakers have signed declarations withdrawing support for the government, which is enough to cause its collapse because of its razor-thin majority.

But Muhyiddin told Malaysia's king during a meeting Wednesday that he still commanded the confidence of Parliament. He said the king agreed to his proposal to hold a confidence vote next month.