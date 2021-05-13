See photos from around world as Muslims celebrate subdued Eid al-Fitr

How some Muslims in America are educating their children about their faith?
Muslims celebrated Eid al-Fitr in a subdued mood for a second year Thursday as the COVID-19 pandemic again forced mosque closings and family separations on the holiday marking the end of Ramadan.
In the embattled Gaza Strip, the call to prayer echoed over pulverized buildings and heaps of rubble as Israeli warplanes continued to pound the territory in the worst outbreak of violence since the 2014 war.
Worshippers wearing masks joined communal prayers in the streets of Indonesia's capital, Jakarta. The world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation allowed mosque prayers in low-risk areas, but mosques in areas where there was more risk of the virus spreading closed their doors, including Jakarta’s Istiqlal Grand Mosque, the largest in Southeast Asia.
Indonesians and Malaysians were banned for a second year from traveling to visit relatives in the traditional Eid homecoming.
Eid al-Fitr is a religious holiday that marks the end of the month-long sunrise-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan.
Here are scenes of celebrations around the world:
Photos: Virus, Mideast turmoil stifle Eid al-Fitr celebrations
Indonesian Muslims pray spaced apart to help curb the spread of coronavirus outbreak during an Eid al-Fitr prayer marking the end of Ramadan at Al Akbar mosque in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Trisnadi)
Trisnadi
Muslims girls display their hands painted with traditional henna to celebrate Eid al-Fitr holidays, marking on the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)
Muhammad Sajjad
A Saudi man arranges his son's traditional traditional "Ghutra," or head cover, after performing Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
Amr Nabil
Muslims girls attend an Eid al-Fitr prayer in an outdoor open area in Lagos, Nigeria, Thursday, May 13, 2021. Millions of Muslims across the world are marking a muted and gloomy holiday of Eid al-Fitr, the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, a usually joyous three-day celebration that has been significantly toned down as coronavirus cases soar. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
Sunday Alamba
Indians Muslim shop on the eve of Eid-al-Fitr while relaxation of few hours during a lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, May 13, 2021. With COVID-19 infections spinning out of control, many states have taken it upon themselves to either extend existing shutdowns and curfews or add new stricter restrictions. The southern state of Telangana became the latest to announce a 10-day lockdown, which started Tuesday. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
Mahesh Kumar A
Worshippers perform an Eid al-Fitr prayer at the Masjidullah Mosque in Philadelphia, Thursday, May 13, 2021. Millions of Muslims across the world are marking the holiday of Eid al-Fitr, the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Sudanese worshippers gather for Eid al-Fitr prayers, the Muslim holiday which starts at the conclusion of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Khartoum, Sudan, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali)
Marwan Ali
Muslim women wait for the start of an Eid al-Fitr prayer in an outdoor open area, marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, Thursday, May 13, 2021 in Morton Grove, Ill. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)
Shafkat Anowar
Muslim children plays in an outdoor open area after performing an Eid al-Fitr prayer marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, Thursday, May 13, 2021 in Morton Grove, Ill. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)
Shafkat Anowar
A worshipper prays upon arrival before he and and others gather to perform an Eid al-Fitr prayer at the Masjidullah Mosque in Philadelphia, Thursday, May 13, 2021. Millions of Muslims across the world are marking the holiday of Eid al-Fitr, the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Muslims wearing face masks offer the Eid al-Fitr prayer with a distance setting in Bali, Indonesia on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)
Firdia Lisnawati
Muslim women pray during the Eid al-Fitr celebration in Bali, Indonesia, on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)
Firdia Lisnawati
Muslims perform Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan on a street in in Bekasi , West Java, Indonesia, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
Achmad Ibrahim
Muslim women wearing protective masks wait to pray outside the National Mosque while celebrating Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim festival marking the end the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Vincent Thian
Muslims wearing protective masks pray outside the National Mosque while celebrating Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim festival marking the end the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Vincent Thian
Muslims offer prayers during the first day of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan at Fatih Mosque in Istanbul, Thursday, May 13, 2021. Hundreds of Muslims attended dawn Eid al-Fitr prayers Thursday marking the end of the month of prayer and fasting for Muslims around the world, a usually joyous three-day celebration that has been significantly toned down as coronavirus cases soar. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
Emrah Gurel
Bosnian Muslims, wearing face masks to protect themselves from the COVID-19 infection, attend Eid al-Fitr prayers in Konjic, Bosnia, Thursday, May 13, 2021. Muslims celebrated Eid al-Fitr in a subdued mood for a second year as the COVID-19 pandemic again forced mosque closings and family separations on the holiday marking the end of Ramadan. (AP Photo/Kemal Softic)
Kemal Softic
Muslims pray in a mosque during celebrations of Eid al-Fitr holiday, a feast celebrated by Muslims worldwide, in Grozny, Russia, Thursday, May 13, 2021. Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the Muslims' holy fasting month of Ramadan. (AP Photo/Musa Sadulayev)
Musa Sadulayev
Muslims offer prayers during the first day of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, outside the Byzantine-era Hagia Sophia, currently a mosque, in the historic Sultanahmet district of Istanbu byzantine-era Hagia Sophia in Istanbul, Thursday, May 13, 2021. Hundreds of Muslims attended dawn Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, for the first time since the sixth-century structure, also an UNESCO World Heritage site, was reconverted into a mosque. (AP Photo)
Thousands of people leaving for their native places to celebrate Eid-al-Fitr throng the Mawa ferry terminal ignoring risks of coronavirus infection in Munshiganj, Bangladesh, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu)
Mahmud Hossain Opu
A Kashmiri Muslim prays ahead of Eid prayers inside a mosque in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (AP Photo/ Dar Yasin)
Dar Yasin
Muslim boys hold balloons after performing an Eid al-Fitr prayer at a mosque in Karachi, Pakistan, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)
Fareed Khan
Muslims greet each other after prayers on the first day of Eid al-Fitr holiday outside Abu Hanifa mosque in Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, May 13, 2021. Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the Muslims' holy fasting month of Ramadan. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)
Hadi Mizban
Muslim men pray on a street outside a crowded Al Mashun Great Mosque during an Eid al-Fitr prayer in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Thursday, May 13, 2021. Muslims celebrated Eid al-Fitr in a subdued mood for a second year Thursday as the COVID-19 pandemic again forced mosque closings and family separations on the holiday marking the end of Islam's holiest month of Ramadan. (AP Photo/Binsar Bakkara)
Binsar Bakkara
Muslims perform an Eid al-Fitr prayer at historical Badshahi mosque, in Lahore, Pakistan, Thursday, May 13, 2021. Millions of Muslims across the world are marking a muted and gloomy holiday of Eid al-Fitr, the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, a usually joyous three-day celebration that has been significantly toned down as coronavirus cases soar. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
K.M. Chaudary
Muslim women with their hands painted with traditional henna pray during an Eid al-Fitr prayer at historical Badshahi mosque, in Lahore, Pakistan, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
K.M. Chaudary
Geese fly over the Kul Sharif Mosque during the Eid al Fitr prayer in Kazan, Russia, Thursday, May 13, 2021. Millions of Muslims across the world are celebrating the Eid al Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the month-long fast of Ramadan. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Dmitri Lovetsky
Muslims perform an Eid al-Fitr prayer at a mosque, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)
Muhammad Sajjad
A police officer stands guard while Muslims perform an Eid al-Fitr prayer at a ground, in Quetta, Pakistan, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)
Arshad Butt
Muslims wearing masks and keeping social distancing to curb the spread of coronavirus outbreak, perform an Eid al-Fitr prayer marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at al-Mirabi Mosque in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
Amr Nabil
Kosovo Muslim men attend an Eid al-Fitr prayer marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan outside Imperial mosque in capital Pristina, Kosovo on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)
Visar Kryeziu
