Seoul court rejects sexual slavery claim against Tokyo

“Japan continues to strongly ask South Korea to take appropriate steps in order to correct the state of international violation," he said.

The 20 plaintiffs, who had sued Japanese government in 2016, included 11 women who were forced to work at Japanese military brothels during World War II and relatives of other women who have since died.

One of the plaintiffs — 92-year-old Lee Yong-soo — has been campaigning for South Korea and Japan to settle their decades-long impasse over sexual slavery by seeking judgment from the U.N.’s International Court of Justice.

She has said it has become clear the issue cannot be resolved through bilateral talks or rulings by South Korea’s domestic courts that have been repeatedly rejected by the Japanese government, and that the friction between governments has hurt friendships between civilians.

“Regardless of the verdict, we will go to the International Court of Justice,” she told reporters after Wednesday’s ruling.

The same court in a largely symbolic ruling in January had called for the Japanese government to give 100 million won ($89,000) each to a separate group of 12 women who sued in 2013 over their wartime suffering as sex slaves.