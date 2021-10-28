Seoul: N. Korea's Kim lost 20 kilograms but remains healthy

He said the NIS told the parliamentary session that Kim’s weight has fallen from about 140 kilograms (308 pounds) to 120 kilograms (264 pounds). The NIS has previously said Kim is about 170 centimeters (5 feet, 8 inches) tall.

It said Kim has been engaged in public activities for 70 days so far this year, a 45% increase from the same period last year.

The lawmaker said the NIS found that Kim had photos of his late father and grandfather — who ruled North Korea before him — removed from a Workers’ Party conference room.

Another lawmaker, Ha Tae-keung, quoted the NIS as saying North Korea has begun using the term “Kimjongunism,” a political ideology named after Kim Jong Un that is independent of existing ideologies named after his father and grandfather, “KimJongilism” and “Kimilsungism.”

After about 10 years in office, Kim is struggling to overcome what appears to be the toughest period of his rule due to economic hardships worsened by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the NIS, North Korea’s annual trade with China, its main ally and economic lifeline, declined by two-thirds to $158 million through September this year compared to the previous year, Ha said.