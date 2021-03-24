Seoul: North Korea fires 2 projectiles into sea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military said North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles into its eastern waters on Thursday as it revives its testing activity to expand its military capabilities and pressure the Biden administration amid a stalemate in diplomacy.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the U.S. and South Korean militaries were analyzing the launches that were conducted from an area on the North’s eastern coast. It didn’t immediately say whether they assessed the weapons as ballistic or how far they flew. Japan’s public broadcaster NHK said there were no reports of damage or other effects on Japanese territory.

The launches came a day after U.S. and South Korean officials said the North fired short-range weapons presumed as cruise missiles into its western sea over the weekend.

The North’s weapons demonstrations come amid stalled nuclear negotiations with the United States. Talks faltered after the collapse of Kim Jong Un’s second summit with former President Donald Trump in February 2019 where the Americans rejected North Korean demands for major sanctions relief in exchange for a partial surrender of their nuclear capabilities.