Seoul: North Korea releases army rice reserves amid shortage

The price of rice, the most important crop in North Korea, once doubled from early this year. The price briefly stabilized in July before soaring again, Kim cited the NIS as saying.

Ha said North Korea is trying to control the price of grains to which its public is most sensitive.

The lawmakers didn’t elaborate on North Korea's food situation or actions it was taking.

But Kwon Tae-jin, an expert at the private GS&J Institute in South Korea, said North Korea is likely releasing the military reserves to sell at a cheaper price than at markets to stabilize prices. He said rice prices are “considerably unstable” in North Korea because the government has a limit in supplying such rice.

North Korea had similar food shortages in past years before the pandemic, according to Kwon, but its needs were met by the smuggling of rice and other grains via the North’s porous border with China. But the North’s ongoing pandemic-caused border shutdowns made it extremely difficult for such smuggling to happen, worsening this year’s food shortage, Kwon said.