Serbia moves to defuse protests over Rio Tinto lithium mine

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Trying to defuse large protests by environmentalists, Serbia's populist government decided Wednesday to suspend two key laws that would help mining giant Rio Tinto launch a lithium mine in western Serbia.

For two consecutive weekends, thousands of protesters in Belgrade and other Serbian towns have blocked main roads and bridges to decry the planned lithium mine despite an intimidation campaign launched by authorities against the demonstrators.

The protests are the biggest challenge yet to the increasingly autocratic rule of President Aleksandar Vucic, who has denounced the road blockades as illegal and claimed they are being financed from abroad to destabilize the Balkan country.

Vucic said the suspension of the laws does not represent his “defeat and weakness” or his caving in to pressure from the protesters “who want my head."

“I apologize to citizens for the terror of irresponsible people," Vucic said at a press conference, adding that he expects more protests despite the law suspension.