Serbian Orthodox Church picks ally of president as patriarch

Having an ally at the church’s helm would be important for Vucic if he tried to negotiate with Kosovo’s majority ethnic Albanians on establishing future ties between Serbia and Kosovo. Ethnic Albanian separatists and Serbian forces fought a brutal 1998-1999 war in Kosovo.

The issue of Kosovo's statehood continues to strain ties between the two countries. Support from the Serbian church, whose ancient seat is located in Kosovo, is considered key for any deal.

Vucic congratulated the new patriarch on the election, saying he joins other church heads who “in difficult time knew how to preserve faith, honor and dignity of our nation and respond to the challenges they faced.”

“Now this hard but honorable task has befallen you,” Vucic said, promising that “our Serbia” would work with the patriarch for the good of the people while following the path set by the past church patriarchs.

Within the church, Porfirije coordinated cooperation with the Serbian military. Before he was elected to the leadership role, he led the Serbian Orthodox Church in neighboring Croatia and in Slovenia.

