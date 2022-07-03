 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
spotlight AP

Several people dead in Copenhagen shopping mall shooting

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A gunman opened fire in a Copenhagen shopping mall, one of the largest of its kind in Scandinavia, killing several people and wounding several others on Sunday, police said.

The suspected gunman, who is in custody, is a 22-year-old Danish man who was detained near the Fields shopping mall on the southern outskirts of the capital, said police inspector Søren Thomassen, head of the Copenhagen police operations unit.

“We know that there are several dead” and “several injured,” Thomassen told a news conference, adding that terror can't be ruled out. “We do not have information that others are involved. This is what we know now.”

He didn't provide any further details on the victims. The shopping center is on the outskirts of Copenhagen just across from a subway line that connects the city center with the international airport. A major highway also runs adjacent to Fields, which opened in 2004.

